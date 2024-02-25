A woman managed to travel from Nashville, Tennessee to Los Angeles, Californiaon an American Airlines plane, after circumventing security barriers and boarding the plane without identification or ticket.

It all happened on February 7 of this year, when the woman went through the agency's document checkpoint at the Nashville airport around 6:30 am. According to the testimony of Mark Howell, regional spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration, the passenger went under one of the poles to get into the line.

In this way he managed to avoid the ticket and document verifier. Afterwards, her belongings and herself went through a security check and, thus, he managed to get on the plane without problems.

What punishment did the woman who boarded the free flight in Los Angeles receive?

The airline on which the woman managed to fly, whose identity has not been revealed, confirmed the event and noted that the passenger was discovered at some point during flight 1393, which lasted almost five hours. Consequently, She was met by police upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport..

The woman was arrested upon landing.

According to New York Times, the Federal Bureau of Investigation detained a woman for questioning after the flight landed, said Laura Eimiller, a spokeswoman in Los Angeles. The investigation is ongoing.

This news from Nashville became relevant because It is the second time in four months that a passenger boards a flight to Los Angeles Without the proper credentials, he published the same media cited.