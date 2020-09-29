The vines of Napa Valley, California (United States) were devoured by flames. For two days, this wine region which is 150 kilometers north of San Francisco has suffered a huge fire. More than 14,000 hectares have been devastated. Only the ashes of Château Boswell, a Californian grand cru, remain. “It’s a furnace, the hill where the estate is located. […] Everything is gone“, notes a familiar of the place.

2,000 firefighters are fighting tirelessly to contain the fire. More than 35,000 people had to evacuate their homes in disaster. “I was overwhelmed, everything was wrong, I was terrified“, says the resident. The previous night, 4,500 people in this residential area for the elderly had to flee the flames in the middle of the night, thanks to municipal buses. Since mid-August, 29 people have lost their lives in the fires in California.

