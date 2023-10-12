A dramatic video from a security camera was released in the last few hours. A security guard of one Gucci store in Saint Joseph, Californiawas approached by a group of masked robbers. Despite their initial resistance, the criminals entered and took merchandise. The loss was valued at thousands of dollars.

The clip is explicit and shows the entire moment of the crime, which took place in a few seconds. Surprisingly, the security guard from a store of the brand he first came across two thieves who were masked. After a struggle, the employee was moved. When he reported the situation, three more men, also with their faces covered, joined the scene.

Seeing himself outnumbered and unable to intervene on his own, the man went out into the street to ask for police help. However, before anyone could arrive, the criminals They began to flee. In a few seconds, they grabbed some purses and other merchandise from the store and fled back to the street. According to what the San José police reported and replied New York Postwhat was stolen at the scene reaches a value of US$50,000.

The authorities also announced that one of those responsible for the incident has already been arrested. Shawn Pruitt, a 27-year-old man from Henderson, Nevada who already had a criminal record in that state, was taken into police custody. According to the story, the criminal resisted at the time of arrest. Along with his capture, two of the stolen wallets were recovered.

San Jose police have arrested a Nevada man in connection with stealing purses and other merchandise from the Gucci store at Westfield Valley Fair mall, but they’re still searching for four other suspects involved in the robbery. https://t.co/2SuecHgV1A [Video: SJPD] pic.twitter.com/J19kuUc9gZ — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) October 10, 2023

The second attack on a Gucci store in California

This striking event was not the only one that a branch of the brand suffered in the western state of USA A little over two months ago, a store was attacked by a group of hooded men and everything was recorded on video.