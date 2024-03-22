A group of scientists discovered a terrible find on the coast of California: it is thousands of barrels containing industrial waste that could harbor radioactive compoundsas revealed by years of research by the Institute of Marine Sciences at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB).

The discovery made between the Palos Verdes peninsula and Santa Catalina Island is located just 19 kilometers from the coast, where it is common to see families, surfers and divers. The barrels of toxic waste are located on the seabed, about 1,000 meters deep, in an area that is considered a natural corridor for species such as whales, sea lions and dolphins, whose health could be affecting.

It was in 2011 when the biochemist, oceanographer and UCSB professor, David Valentine discovered the barrels using a deep-sea robot while exploring the Los Angeles coastline. The sonar images revealed to the expert that it was something out of the ordinary and subsequent analyzes confirmed his fears. “We had a certain suspicion of what could be down there,” the scientist explained to BBC World.

The University of California, Santa Barbara is collaborating with the Scripps Institution of Oceanography on research into deep-sea pollution in Southern California.

Half a million toxic barrels in California



Valentine's investigation opened the door to more inquiries that revealed that it was an oceanic industrial waste dumpwhich is estimated to reach 500,000 barrels with toxic contents, which reached the seabed legally and illegally since 1930.

In the first decades of the last century it was considered that the sea could dilute pollutantseven the most dangerous, and waste management was carried out following the motto dilution is the solution to pollution, which translates as “dilute is the solution to pollution.” This led to several companies using the ocean as a landfill.

The latest investigations reveal that the barrels could harbor radioactive compounds.

Among the pollutants that were deposited in the sea, one of the most worrying is dichloro diphenyl trichloroethane, better known as DDT, which was present in the samples collected by Valentine in 2011, in the San Pedro basin. This insecticide was banned in 1972, the same year the Marine Sanctuary Research and Protection Act (MPRSA) went into effect, which prohibits the use of the ocean as a waste repository.

This compound was discovered at the end of the 19th century and had its peak in World War II, when Swiss chemist Paul Hermann Müller discovered its effectiveness as an insecticideso it was used to stop the population of mosquitoes responsible for the spread of malaria, yellow fever and typhoid infections.

Despite being considered an advance in public health in its time, It was later discovered that DDT affected the health of the population, so its use was banned in the United States in 1972.. Three years later, an EPA report considered it “potentially carcinogenic to humans.”

Between 1947 and 1982, the defunct Montrose Chemical Corp., company that was considered the largest manufacturer of this dangerous chemical in the country, had its headquarters in Los Angeles. According to Valentine's research, the presence of DDT waste located in California Bay remains almost unchanged, since it is poorly soluble in water, which, according to a study, is also causing effects on the health of animals. marine.

The company's former facilities were included in the list of contaminated areas in the country in 1989. A year later, the federal government and the state of California sued the company, along with nine other factories located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, for damages. to the marine environment. In December 2000, Montrose Chemical Corp. and three other companies reached an agreement with the authorities and paid US$77,000,000, in order to restore the ecosystem. However, recent research shows that the damage continues.