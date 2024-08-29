Various Immigration detention centers are under scrutiny, particularly in the state of Californiasince it has been reported on several occasions that not only do they not have what is necessary to maintain the safety and health of detainees, but human rights are constantly violated.

According to the criteria of

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has released a report detailing how many detainees have faced inhumane conditions, medical neglect, harassment, sleep deprivation, isolation, sexual assault and life-threatening situations.

In the study, to which the news agency had access EFEit is also noted that there have been no changes despite the fact that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)for its acronym in English) has received multiple complaints.

It is worth remembering that The six detention centers available for migrants in Californiaalthough they are under the jurisdiction of the federal government, in reality are managed by private corporations propertieswhich, according to the complainants, is causing it to be impossible to guarantee that human rights are respected.

The ACLU report, “Resistance, Retaliation, Repression: Two Years in California Immigration Detention Centers,” states that The walls in some of these centers are covered with mold, the ventilation systems spew debris which interfere with people’s breathing, food is often rotten and stale water.

Also Serious health risks are reported as Covid-19 outbreaks have been allowed This makes people with chronic illnesses especially more vulnerable, as they are often not given medical care, or if they do receive it, they are not given prescriptions or are ignored for recommended treatment. Other problems that have been reported include that HIV-positive people often stay in rooms with others who are not infected.

In addition, most of the complaints that migrants bring to ICE authorities are related to retaliation and staff misconduct, for example, incidents of unnecessary inspections and punishments.

ICE has received constant complaints. Photo:ice.gov Share

ICE is ignoring complaints at immigration detention centers

The UCLA report also states that ICE authorities are not evaluating complaints filed by migrants, Of the 485 complaints filed since 2023, only 8 percent were resolved in favor of the detainees.

This is despite the fact that when detainees raise their complaints, they are told that they have to go directly to the police. ICE as the entity in charge of reviewing your caseas reported EFE.

However, UCLA found that Of more than 480 complaint records submitted since 2023, 71 percent were deemed unfounded or rejected and 21 percent of the cases were closed without a clear decision. That means that only 39 complaints were authorized.