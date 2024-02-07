California | The remains of a Marine helicopter were found in the mountains, five soldiers missing

Winter conditions complicate the search operation in the mountains of California.

Lost The wreckage of a reported military helicopter was found in the mountains of California on Wednesday, but rescue officials are still searching for five missing Marines, say The New York Times and BBC.

A Marine Corps helicopter was scheduled to land at Marine Corps Air Station San Diego on Tuesday but was reported missing in the Pine Valley area east of San Diego.

Bad due to weather, snow and low cloud cover, emergency officials were unable to conduct helicopter searches, a San Diego County sheriff's spokesman said, according to The New York Times. However, rescue units were on the move on foot and in four-wheel-drive vehicles to assist Marine rescue teams in the mountains of California.

A winter storm is underway in the region and there are several centimeters of snow in the mountains, reports the BBC.

The Marine helicopter was on a training flight en route from Nevada to San Diego.