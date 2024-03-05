You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
If the project is approved, undocumented immigrants could access California Dream for All.
If the project is approved, undocumented immigrants could access California Dream for All.
If approved, illegal immigrants could obtain this financial support.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
A recently introduced bill seeks introduce a modification to the California Dream for All program, by which the state grants loans with benefits to cover the purchase of a property. If this change is approved, undocumented immigrants could access the program and be eligible.
In the midst of the discussion about the migration crisis and the different debates about border control that have been going on for a long time, the proposal in the golden state seems to go in the opposite direction and seeks to allow migrants in its territory, regardless of their status , have more tools to adapt to life there.
In that sense, the project of the democratic legislator Joaquin Arambula would grant undocumented immigrants who meet the requirements access to apply for this programas reported Los Angeles Times. California's initiative covers up to 20 percent of the price of a property without accruing interest or the obligation to pay monthly.
Although many illegal immigrants already qualify for the requirements currently requested, the author of the project maintains that they do not do so because of their immigration status. If the modification advances as presented, it would make explicit that These people are also eligible and are entitled to present themselves.
Changes to the California Dream for All system
Beyond this modification that must be dealt with in the legislative sphere, it is known that The way in which applications are received in the program launched by the California government will be modified. Due to the high number of applicants who presented themselves at the beginning of this initiative, the way in which the treatment of cases and the granting of loans to buy a house is decided was changed. Hereinafter, The order of arrival will be drawn by a lottery system and that will determine who receives care first.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#California #project #undocumented #immigrants #housing #loan
Leave a Reply