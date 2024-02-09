Yesterday it was announced that Five US Marines died after the helicopter they were traveling in crashed. His remains were found in the small community of Pine Valley, in San Diego, California. Unfortunately, bad weather and poor access to the site have made it difficult to rescue the bodies.

The aircraft fell in a forested area, in a national forest located in the central mountainous subregion east of Alpine and Ramona, west of the desert subregion, an area covering more than 24,100 square kilometers. This area usually attracts many people, as it offers the possibility of getting in touch with nature by having public recreation and wildlife areas.

Pine Valley is a community in San Diego.

Although currently the area is not recommended due to bad weather. Pine Valley has various tourist sites for sports, cycling or hiking. Specifically, it offers more than twenty special options for visitors, including:

Buckman Springs a ghost town; Storm Canyon Overlook offering a great view of Anza Borrego State Park; Pioneer Mail Picnic Site, where many begin the climb up the mountain; Beautiful pine forest, a pine forest;

Little Laguna Lake, a crystal clear lagoon; Monument Peak, with one of the most impressive panoramic views of the lagoon; Garnet Peak with a peak that offers wide views of the forest.

Pine Valley is a mountainous area in San Diego.

However, The whole place was covered in mourning this week due to the helicopter crash. And although it is normally a region of recreation and beautiful landscapes, the bad weather that has been recorded in California in recent weeks has made the recovery of the bodies difficult after the accident.

What happened to the helicopter in which the deceased Marines were traveling in California

The Marine Corps confirmed yesterday that five of its members had died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday.

According to information released by the Third Marine Aviation Wing, the helicopter was flying from Creech Air Force Base in Nevada to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. It was a routine training flight.

During the maneuver it was reported that the helicopter, a CH-53E Super Stallion that is normally used to transport heavy loads, was delayed, so a search team was launched that included the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the Civil air patrol. The possibility of an accident was suspected due to bad weather that included falling snow and low clouds. For now, authorities are still investigating the case.