The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) made available to taxpayers in California their new Direct File program, offering state residents an easier, more user-friendly alternative to filing their tax returns online. This program, free and accessible online, is designed primarily for people with very simple tax returns, which represents about 1 in 3 taxpayers, according to the Treasury Department.

The initiative seeks to simplify the tax filing process, eliminating the need for technical knowledge of tax forms and procedures. Direct File, initially introduced in January on an extremely limited basis to ensure the capacity of online systems, is now available to all taxpayers in California, as well as Arizona, Nevada and nine other states, the IRS recently announced.

What is Direct File?

Essentially, this platform provides step by step guidance to complete your tax forms, file them and, if necessary, pay any amounts you may owe or claim a refund. Its question-and-answer approach means you don't need to know what forms to fill out or where to enter your information, as the program will take care of those details for you.

However, Direct File has certain limitations and requirements. It is intended only for taxpayers whose income is limited to wages reported on a W-2, Social Security or Railroad Retirement Board retirement benefits, unemployment benefits, or interest income of $1,500 or less. This means that if you are self-employed, a business owner, contractor or freelancer, or have income from a partnership or trust, Direct File is not for you.

The program also has restrictions on the deductions and credits that can be claimed. Only basic credits and deductions can be claimedsuch as the Earned Income Credit for low-income workers, the credit for children and other dependents, the standard deduction and deductions for student loan interest payments and professional development and classroom expenses for educators.

The limitations of the new tax platform in California

One of the important features of Direct File is that it is available only until April 15the tax filing deadline for most Californians for tax year 2023. This is because the program is not yet integrated into the state of California's tax filing system.

To use Direct File, taxpayers will need access to a smart device, such as a smartphone, tablet, or computer, and will need to prove their identity to the IRS. This year, the only way to do that is through the identity verification service ID.me, which requires a government-issued photo ID and uses facial recognition software to verify the user's identity.