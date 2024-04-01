The new legislation, which seeks to provide greater financial security to a traditionally low-paid sector, will allow Most employees in fast food restaurants receive a salary of at least US$20 an hour.

The measure was approved by the state legislature last year.

The reason is that, they said, most of the more than 500,000 people who work at fast food chains are not teenagers looking to earn some money, but adults who have to support their families. This includes several immigrants who usually have to look for other jobs to survive.

The downside of better pay for California employees

Although there are thousands of people who will benefit from this increase that will guarantee at least US$20 per hour, Specialists are warning that there is also a negative side, the main one being that there is a strong threat of prices rising in a state that already has a high cost of living.

Likewise, even though the law was supported by the trade association that represents fast food franchise owners, Several have spoken out against it due to the impact on the economy for the state.

Fast food will rise in price in the state. Photo:Getty Images Share

In the opinion of some fast food restaurant owners, This increase comes at a bad time because sales have slowed in 2024, which is why they have had to lay off staff and turn to other sources to be able to pay the payroll, which will now be much higher.

Besides, Businessmen warn that they will have to increase prices between 5 and 15 percent on their products, and that they are no longer in a position to hire new staff or open new locations in the state.