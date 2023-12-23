In 2024, several laws will begin to be implemented that will have a significant impact on the daily lives of California residents. From regulations on the sale of toys to road safety measures and labor rightsthese laws reflect the diversity of issues addressed by authorities for the benefit of the community.

The process of passing laws in California depends on the state legislature, which consists of the State Assembly and the State Senate. To pass a bill, a simple majority vote in both chambers of the legislature is required. If one passes in both chambers, it is sent to the governor for his signature or veto. The governor can sign the bill, veto it, or allow it to become law without his signature after 12 business days.

New laws taking effect in California starting January 1, 2024 range from promoting gender-neutral toys to implementing traffic safety measures and expanding labor rights, California will pioneer some of the most progressive laws in the country.

The entry into force of the laws in California requires the approval of the state government See also Putin announced Armenia's recognition of Azerbaijan's sovereignty over Karabakh

Gender neutral toys

One of the most notable laws is one that requires large stores that sell toys to maintain a gender-neutral toy section. This pioneering legislation in the United States aims to break gender stereotypes associated with toys, thus encouraging greater diversity and choice for children. Starting January 1, California residents will see changes to the toy layout in their local stores, promoting a more inclusive environment.

Speed ​​camera pilot program in California

Road safety has also been a priority for California authorities, with the implementation of a pilot program of speed cameras in cities such as San Francisco, Oakland and San José. These will be strategically installed in school zones and areas with high accident rates. The measure aims to evaluate the effectiveness of the cameras in reducing accidents and ensuring the protection of pedestrians, especially students, in school environments and other critical areas.

(We also recommend: California: the 5 labor laws that will benefit workers in 2024)

Expansion of sick leave

In the Laboral scene, A new law says employees at most companies must receive at least three days of paid sick leave in the first 120 days of employment and five days in the first 200 days.. This expansion of sick leave is intended to provide workers with the flexibility to take care of their health without fear of losing their job. It is a significant step toward creating more equitable work environments focused on employee well-being.

Labor protection for cannabis users

Another key law that will go into effect in 2024 concerns cannabis use by workers outside of work hours. Although the dismissal of a worker for showing up to work intoxicated is still allowed, New legislation prevents most companies from firing employees for using cannabis outside of work hours. This measure reflects the change in the perception of cannabis consumption and recognizes the rights of workers in their private lives.