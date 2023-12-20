As was known in a statement released by the California Department of Health Care and Services (DHCS) on its official website, Starting January 1, 2024, the undocumented will be able to count on Medi-Cal, the health coverage for children, pregnant women and low-income adults offered by the state, complete. Until now, those who did not have valid immigration status could only access restricted coverage.

One of the new laws approved in the territory governed by Gavin Newsom will allow Adults who are between twenty-six and forty-nine years old and qualify for Medi-Cal can obtain it in full, regardless of their immigration status.. For them, the same income limits will apply as for those who legally reside in the United States.

Currently, coverage covers: preventive care, dental services, mental health, alcohol and drug treatment, family planning and contraception, pharmacy, specialty care, and transportation for medical visits. Until now, illegal immigrants could only access a limited scope of the program.

Undocumented immigrants will have access to Medi-Cal in California

Undocumented immigrants who are already registered in Medi-Cal will not need to submit a new application to access the full benefit. For new applicants, DHCS clarifies that The information will only be used to define eligibility criteria and will not affect immigration status.since that data is protected by state law.

Undocumented immigrants will be able to access full Medi-Cal coverage in California See also Revealed the cost of the new car Aurus on hydrogen

California's program includes the aforementioned coverage and targets children, pregnant women, and low-income adults. Therefore, the plan offers services at low cost or even for free.