Beneath the iconic San Francisco Bay Bridge lies a little-known historical gem of imposing architecture: the Nimitz House. This three-story mansion, built in 1900 as Quarters 1, has witnessed the region's rich naval history.

Strategically located under the Bay Bridge, Nimitz House was the residence of the commander of the naval training station on Yerba Buena Island. Its elegant design, with large windows that offer panoramic views of the bay, made it a unique place since its construction.

Following the closure of the naval training station in 1916, the mansion maintained its prominence. However, his notoriety reached new heights after World War II, when Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz chose the mansion as his home after successfully leading the Pacific Fleet. Although it is currently closed to the public, the Nimitz House protects a piece of the country's naval history and the legacy of the admiral who inherited his name, a war hero whose influence on the history of the United States is undeniable.

History of Yerba Buena Island: from goats to military post

Before being known as Yerba Buena Island, the island bore the curious name of Goat Island due to the goats raised for food that inhabited it. In the late 19th century, the island became a strategic military outpost to protect San Francisco from possible naval attacks. The octagonal lighthouse and the fog signal from 1875 still attest to this historical era.

The island was home to the West Coast's only naval training station, built in the late 19th century and closed in 1916. During World War II, under the jurisdiction of Treasure Island, the island played a crucial role in the war effort as a transportation center to the Pacific.

This hidden gem serves as a reminder of the events that have shaped the Bay Area over the years

Built in the 1930s as part of a Works Progress Administration (WPA) project, Treasure Island hosted the 1939 Golden Gate International Exposition. However, his story did not stop there. In 1941, it became Treasure Island Naval Station, a vital transportation hub to the Pacific during World War II.

The island also served as a Coast Guard base, housed Navy offices, and was the western headquarters of Pan American Airways. The former Clipper seaplane hangars, which once connected the United States to Asia, now house sound studios.

Both islands, Yerba Buena and Treasure Island, are currently transitioning to new uses and histories. Although the Nimitz mansion is not open to the public, The Treasure Island Museum Association is responsible for keeping the history of these lands alive.