For employees, the work environment has become increasingly important. Salary is no longer the only determining factor to stay in a job and the authorities are also prioritizing the issue, which is why, in the case of California, Starting July 1, a bill to combat workplace violence will go into effect.

SB 553 will force Golden State employers to implement prevention plans against violence in the workplace to evaluate and resolve the risks in this regard. Likewise, they must train all employees and implement investigation and maintenance processes so that this type of situation does not arise.

The project was proposed by Senator Dave Cortese and seeks to create a welfare system for jobs. So, for example, if someone at work seems to be acting in an erratic or threatening manner, colleagues, without receiving any type of retaliation for it, can inform their superior and this You must refer that person to a wellness center. Through that measure It is intended that employees have access to mental health servicestraining and advice in the face of some type of trauma.

The importance of the issue is that, according to information from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Workplace violence is the second leading cause of fatal workplace injuries which affects almost 2,000,000 workers a year. Therefore, according to the media San Jose Spotlightnow state companies will have to have a violence prevention plan.

Companies will have to promote a good work environment. Photo:iStock Share

Employees will not have to put themselves at risk in case of violence, according to new California law

Considering cases like last April when a Home Depot employee, 26-year-old Blake Mohs, was shot and killed while trying to stop a robbery at the store; or that of Manuel Huizar, a 24-year-old San Jose Safeway employee, who was murdered by robbers in 2023, The legislation also contemplates this type of violence. The SB 553 project prohibits employers from forcing workers to confront shoplifters.

Besides, Workers will have to receive training about crisis situations, For example, what to do if you are assaulted in the workplace and how to react if you are faced with potential shooters and thieves.