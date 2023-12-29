A US federal judge recently issued a decision regarding California law AB 587, which impacts social media content moderation policies. AB 587, passed last year, requires large social media companies to disclose their strategies for moderating harmful content, such as hate speech, racism, extremism, misinformation, harassment and foreign political interference. The company formerly known as Twitter, now renamed X, attempted to temporarily block this law, but was unsuccessful. U.S. District Judge William Shubb denied X's request for a preliminary injunction of the law, holding that the reporting requirements imposed by the law do not appear unjustified or overly burdensome in the context of the First Amendment.

Judge Shubb emphasized that the reports required by AB 587 are purely factual and uncontroversial. These reports require social media companies to identify their existing content moderation policies, if any, related to the specified categories. Mr. and that the law could force social media platforms to “take down” some content protected by the Constitution.

X is also currently under investigation in Europe. The European Union launched a formal investigation into X this month to determine whether it violated the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA). A key concern of the investigation, according to the European Commission, is “the dissemination of illegal content in the context of Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel.” This is the first time the commission has launched formal infringement proceedings under the DSA, which aims to curb illegal activity and disinformation online and which came into force this year.