According to the criteria of
As detailed, There will be more than 50 items on displaywhich include hats, dresses, skirts, shoes, among others that They depicted iconic photos of Princess DianaFor example, the green shoes that Lady Di wore to a state dinner in 1993 will have a starting price of US$500 and three people have already been reported willing to pay US$15,000.
The highest price that came to light is the Murray Arbied’s iconic star-studded tulle dresswhich Diana wore to the premiere of the at the christening party of former King Constantine of Greece in 1986, which It is valued at approximately US$500,000.
Lady Diana’s auction in California, more details
Julien’s Auctions director, Martin Nolansaid to The Guardian“Julien’s has had the honour of representing some of Princess Diana’s most important garments as she broke world records and we look forward to making history once again with this exceptional sale.”
The auction also included will include wedding souvenirs between Princess Diana and the Prince carlosfrom a ceramic cup to a royal wedding invitation. They will also be auctioned handwritten letters, Christmas cards And till a signed photograph by Diana of the newborn Prince William.
#California #largest #auction #Lady #Dianas #belongings #held
Leave a Reply