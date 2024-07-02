Lady Diana Spencer, better known as Princess Diana or Lady DiIt was a prominent figure of British royalty and one of the most beloved characters during the 20th century. Over time, became a fashion iconthat is why in California will hold the largest auction of objects which belonged to the late Princess of Wales.

The auction woke up great interest from fans, since One of the most notable items is an evening dress worn by Princess Diana.. In addition, other works will be on display very recognizable collector’s items who were part of the institutional life and contributed to the dissemination of its character. The auction will be in charge of Julien’s Auctions and will take place in the Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel in California.

As detailed, There will be more than 50 items on displaywhich include hats, dresses, skirts, shoes, among others that They depicted iconic photos of Princess DianaFor example, the green shoes that Lady Di wore to a state dinner in 1993 will have a starting price of US$500 and three people have already been reported willing to pay US$15,000.

The dress designed by Murray Arbeid that will be auctioned Photo:Nils Jorgensen/Rex Features Share

The highest price that came to light is the Murray Arbied’s iconic star-studded tulle dresswhich Diana wore to the premiere of the at the christening party of former King Constantine of Greece in 1986, which It is valued at approximately US$500,000.

Lady Diana’s auction in California, more details

Julien’s Auctions director, Martin Nolansaid to The Guardian“Julien’s has had the honour of representing some of Princess Diana’s most important garments as she broke world records and we look forward to making history once again with this exceptional sale.”

The signed photo by Diana that will be auctioned Photo:Julens Auctions Share

The auction also included will include wedding souvenirs between Princess Diana and the Prince carlosfrom a ceramic cup to a royal wedding invitation. They will also be auctioned handwritten letters, Christmas cards And till a signed photograph by Diana of the newborn Prince William.