Despite Summer is over in the United Statesin a season in which many cities reached record temperature numbers, California state authorities are moving forward with a plan to mitigate the serious consequences of extreme heatin one of the most affected regions.

From heat stroke to serious illness and even death, the extreme temperatures of last summer left severe consequences throughout the country, with the focus on six states where most of the heat-related deaths occurred during the last year, among which California is includedAccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Approximately 2,300 heat-related deaths occurred last year.

In the state of California, Authorities develop a new system to mitigate the heat and the serious consequences that it entails by creating protocols to protect Californian citizens wherever they are. The proposed actions are diverse, ranging from modifying the ecosystem through the planting of trees to implementing new cooling systems.

“Communities around the world are experimenting with some good ideas, such as try to plant more trees or try to install mechanical cooling systemssuch as air conditioning and heat pumps, in people’s homes, or Install cooling centers in communities where people go“V. Kelly Turner, associate professor of urban planning at UCLA, told the outlet NBC News.

Proposals to mitigate extreme heat in California

One of the first proposals is based on studying the physiology of each individual to see how each particular body reacts to extreme heat, thus providing personalized recommendations based on temperature, humidity and time. In this way, The city of Los Angeles now has its own Heat Officerand the County will soon publish its Heat Action Plans.

In it State of Californialast summer the authorities allowed local governments, community groups and other organizations to apply for grants to help create cooling projects and strategies through the Extreme Heat and Community Resilience Program.