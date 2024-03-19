A legislative proposal in California is generating debate around food safety in the state's public schools. This is a measure that seeks ban certain additives and substances in foods served in school cafeteriasincluding some common artificial colors in snacks popular with students.

Under this proposal, the state's public schools could not serve foods containing certain substances. This initiative comes as an extension of the California Food Safety Act, which has already banned the sale of foods with specific ingredients, such as brominated vegetable oil and red 3 dye.

The justification behind this measure lies in Possible links between artificial dyes and problems in child development. Proponents of the proposal point to studies that suggest that consumption of these additives can cause or worsen hyperactivity and other behavioral problems in children.

“California has a responsibility to protect our students from substances that can harm them and impair their ability to learn,” said Jesse Gabriel, a Democratic lawmaker who supports the law, as reproduced Univision. Among the foods that could disappear from school cafeterias are Doritos, M&Ms, sports drinks, and sugary cereals like Froot Loops and Cap'n Crunch.

The controversy lies in the lack of scientific consensus on the negative effects of these food additives. While some studies suggest possible health risks, others argue that there is not enough scientific evidence to support a widespread ban.

The proposal specifically aims to ban six food colorings: blue 1, blue 2, green 3, red 40, yellow 5 and yellow 6, as well as titanium dioxide. These dyes are found in a wide variety of products, from candy to soft drinks and cereals.

The food industry is responding to concerns by removing additives from its products. Photo:Searchlight Pictures Share

In addition to the debate over artificial colors, the role of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in regulating food additives is also discussed. The legislative process around this proposal is still ongoing. The legislation is expected to be discussed in the Assembly Education Committee In the next weeks. Meanwhile, some food companies have already taken steps to remove artificial additives from their products in response to consumer concerns and state regulations.