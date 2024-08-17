What for some was an impressive find and a real stroke of luck, for others is a cause for real concern. Last weekend, on the coast of Southern California, An oarfish was sighted, which some say is a messenger of upcoming natural disasters, like an earthquake.

The Scripps Institution of Oceanography, based at the University of California, shared through its social networks that kayak and snorkel enthusiasts exploring the coasts of the Golden State found themselves a specimen of an oarfish, also nicknamed the fish from the end of the world.

The discovery attracted a lot of attention because, according to the institute, they have only been seen twenty specimens of this type of fish in California since 1901.

The oarfish is quite large, It has a long, silvery body that can measure up to 9 meters. However, the one seen this past weekend was close to 4 meters long.

This species with large eyes and red spines usually stays in deep waters, which is why their sighting is very rare. However, on August 10, one of these was found dead near the coast of La Jolla Cove.

In fact, as scientists have reported, These fish are usually only found near the surface if they are sick, dying or disoriented.

It is expected that later The fish remains will be displayed as part of the Scripps Marine Vertebrate Collection which has one of the largest collections of deep-sea fish.

Oarfish predict natural disasters

Although there is no scientific evidence linking the appearance of oarfish with the arrival of natural disasters, These types of specimens are considered messengers of bad omens. for situations such as the following.

According to the media CBS News, twenty of These fish appeared on the coasts of Japan just before the great earthquake of 2011.

In turn, An oarfish was found in California a few days before the earthquake occurred of 4.4 degrees in the region.