The Governor of California, Gavin Newsommade the decision to move from the official residence in Sacramento to Uptown Marin Countya location very exclusive in the Golden State. Here are the details of the move.

The main reason for this move is the education of his four childrenas explained by the official spokesperson, Izzy Gordon. As they highlighted, The couple made the decision before their eldest daughter started high school.. “To ensure continuity in their children’s education, the family will split their time between Sacramento and Marin heading into the next academic year,” Gordon told the site. Politico.com.

On the other hand, they commented that They do not plan to buy or rent any property in Marin Countywill simply allow your children to attend a New school for the fall semester. In addition, they could spend more time with the rest of the family who live in the area.

Marin is a county located across the bridge Golden Gate and minutes from downtown San Francisco. He is known for his picturesque landscapeswhich includes hills, coastline, and plenty of wilderness for hiking. It is home to cities such as San Rafael, its headquarters, Sausalito, Mill Valley, and Novato, among others.

Marin County is one of the most exclusive areas of California

How are politics in California?

The Golden State does not escape the overwhelming polarization that exists throughout the country, which increases even more in an election year. Gavin Newsom belongs to the Democratic Party and he has a lot of history in California politics, since before being elected Governor in 2018, he was lieutenant governor and also mayor of San Francisco. In November 2022 he was re-elected as governor of California and has a term until 2027.

On the other hand, in 2021, Newsom He faced and overcame an attempt to recall him from officeamong which his administration of the pandemic was noted, but approximately 62% of voters chose not to remove him, which strengthened his position and achieved re-election.

Recently, Newson approved eight new legislations that will come into force on July 1 and will affect different sectors, such as workers, tenants and educational institutions.