In San Diego, California, thousands of migrant children remain in open-air camps for weeks in unsanitary and unsafe conditions. Given the situation, A judge has ordered the federal government to provide them with shelter, food and medical care.

For federal authorities, since the children are not yet officially detained or in the custody of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), They are not obliged to provide them protection. But now the situation will be different.

Judge Dolly Gee of the United States District Court for California, ordered immigration authorities to quickly process and relocate migrant children that are found in improvised open-air sites in the south of the state, which have been identified due to their poor conditions.

Thus, it is planned that the minors who are located in the open-air waiting areas, which were improvised to be able to temporarily house the enormous number of migrants who are arriving in California, be considered in legal custody of the United States and transferred to an area where they will be given greater protection.

What are the outdoor spaces for migrants that receive criticism in the United States?

According to what has been announced, there are seven sites near San Diego and Jacuma Hot Springs, which are located in remote areas in the south of the state of California. These were improvised considering that There has been a sharp increase in illegal crossings of people in the area.

In that place, outdoors, migrants have to wait for hours or days before border patrol agents take them to traditional detention centers for formal processing.

Nevertheless, According to reports, they do not receive adequate food there. But, the most serious thing is that there are not enough garbage containers and the portable toilets are usually overflowing and unusable, so migrants have to relieve themselves in the open, which has caused the site to have an unpleasant odor and may present a health risk.