With just over three months to go until the November 5 presidential election in the United States, California Governor Gavin Newsomrevealed through a post on his social networks that will sign a bill to prevent the spread of fake news.

Amid a tumultuous scenario in the campaign for the presidential elections after the withdrawal of President Joe Biden’s candidacy and the launch of Kamala Harris as a candidate for the Democratic Party, Newsom stressed the need for transparencywhile fake news constantly circulates on social media with misleading statements and fabricated sentences.

Through his account on X, the social network that currently belongs to Renowned businessman Elon Muskthe California governor spoke out against the circulation of false campaign ads.Manipulating the voice in an ‘ad’ like this should be illegal” he wrote, citing an image of the South African entrepreneur with the headline: “Elon Musk shares altered Kamala Harris campaign ad.”

Along those lines, the governor later assured: “I will sign a bill in a matter of weeks to make sure that happens.Musk, for his part, responded to the comments and said that “parody is legal in the United States,” thus ignoring the controversial issue.

The dispute between Elon Musk and Gavin Newsom over California

The new disagreement between Musk and the Californian governor comes two weeks after the businessman announced via social media that would move the headquarters of various commercial companiesincluding the X platform and its company SpaceX, outside of California.

In this regard, according to the media, Sacramento BeeNewsom spokeswoman Izzy Gardon said the administration is working with the Legislature “to ensure that this issue is addressed in legislation already in the legislative process“. Several bills have yet to be defined and are seeking to address the problem caused by the dissemination of false news and statements on social media.