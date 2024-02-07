After getting off a flight, collecting your suitcases, and walking throughout the airport, it's time to decide which transportation to use to get to your final destination. In California there are two airports where choosing an Uber service could mean paying a fare of up to double of what it would cost to travel the same distance in another part of the city.

Order an Uber after a flight It may save you having to take a bus or train home, but it can take a hit to your personal finances.according to a study carried out by the portal Hawaiian Islandswhich analyzed how much the rate for this service increases when ordering it from the airport.

To find out which are the airports where ordering a car home is more expensive than a normal trip in the city, the magazine's team compiled a list of the main airports in the world and, for each one, selected a city or town nearby. Then calculated the distance and price of an Uber trip from each airport to its respective urban centeras well as the distance and price of a trip from a nearby city or town to the same urban center.

“This allowed us to rank the top airports where taking an Uber home carries the largest price premium per kilometer,” the publication explains. Among the key findings of this analysis, it stands out that un California airport is the one with the most expensive rates in the United States.

The California airports from where it is most expensive to order an Uber



After applying the methodology and calculating which airports have the highest Uber rates, the team at the tourism publication published their conclusions. “In U.S.A., Orange County's John Wayne Airport takes first place, from where taking an Uber to the nearest city (Santa Ana) costs 116.4 percent more per kilometer than if taken in the nearest city“, they point out.

Among the five U.S. airports where Uber fares see the biggest increases is In third position is the Californian Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport, where the Uber rate registers an increase of 105.5 percent.

Second place on the list goes to Logan International Airport, in Boston, with an increase of 110.2 percent; while the fourth position goes to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, with a growth rate of 104.7 percent in rates. Finally, fifth place goes to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, in Washington, DC, with an increase of 78 percent