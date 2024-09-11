For a period of about three hours, residents of Monterey County, California, went through moments of terror because a man started randomly firing several weapons, which is why the police were alerted and arrived at the scene.

In a statement, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Vicente Joseph Arroyo who is accused of killing 81 animals using various firearms.

They detailed that last Tuesday, September 3, around 3:25 AM, they received an emergency call because Neighbors were hearing multiple gunshots, so they went to the area and noticed that, indeed, the explosions continued.

Not knowing exactly what they were up against, The agents decided to place a shelter-in-place fence within a radius of 8 kilometers to search for the shooter, for which they requested support from the SWAT team.

After hours of research, They eventually located Arroyo in an armored vehicle and gave orders to arrest him. The man did not resist and everything happened without further incident. When the officers checked the area, they realized that Arroyo had killed approximately 81 animalsincluding miniature horses, goats, rabbits, guinea pigs, chickens, ducks and other types of birds.

Despite They also found some living animals, The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) had to euthanize them due to the severity of their injuries.

Arroyo was transferred and booked into a Monterey County facility. charged with intentional discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, cruelty to animals, unlawful possession of assault weapons, vandalism and criminal threats. Bail was initially set at $50,000 but detectives asked for it to be increased so it is now $1,000,000.

The man who killed more than 80 animals in California had many weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition

After detectives were able to obtain a search warrant at Vicente Arroyo’s residence, they discovered that He had seven firearms in his possession, as well as additional ammunition.

But not only that, when they searched the area they found five long rifles, a shotgun and a pistol. Among the firearms seized from Arroyo was also an assault rifle without a serial number. and a pistol, commonly known as “ghost guns.”