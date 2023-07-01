admin3i

The task force releases a report with recommendations to compensate the state’s black population, with forecast payments that could reach US$ 1 million for individuals with enslaved ancestors.California is the first American state to consider measures to compensate the black population for slavery and the subsequent more than 100 years of discrimination. Established in 2020, the California Reparations Task Force agency did not establish specific figures, but a formula to calculate the value of individual compensation, which could reach, depending on the circumstances, just over 1 million dollars (R$ 4.8 million ).

The task force’s more than 100 recommendations for dealing with the economic impact of racism and offsetting inequality were released on Thursday (29/06). If it follows the commission’s findings, the state could be faced with paying hundreds of billions of dollars in damages to formerly enslaved Californians and their estimated 2.5 million descendants.

According to the document, with more than 1,000 pages, the black population of the state was the victim of expropriations and various types of discrimination, in addition to representing disproportionate numbers of incarceration. The report details that while California was not one of the nation’s slave states, it allowed many whites to settle with their slaves and continue to treat them that way. It also points out that the racist Ku Klux Klan organization was very active in the state, and that segregation was as relentless as elsewhere.

The course taken could determine the direction of the reparations debate across the country. “If California fails to implement it, it will be difficult at the national level,” anticipates Democratic state senator Steven Bradford. For him, the state will be the “touchstone” for any chance of achieving a national reparations policy – ​​which for him is a moral imperative.

According to a recent poll by the Pew Research Center, 68% of the population is completely against the idea of ​​reparations: an overwhelming majority that makes the Californian initiative even more remarkable.

Not surprisingly, race is a determining factor for positioning on the issue: 77% of black Americans are in favor, against just 18% of whites. This chasm between the two sides highlights the social division that erupts every time a black citizen is the victim of police violence.

Pioneering California initiative

National anti-reparations sentiment perhaps also explains political procrastination by the very man who started the California agency: Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law creating the California Reparations Task Force in 2020, but now that it has delivered its report, the Democrat does not want to commit to the recommended payments.

Moving forward risks upsetting Newsom’s white and Latino constituency, while inaction could frustrate his black supporters. Featured among the Democratic Party’s leading candidates to run for president at the end of the Joe Biden era, he has good reason to keep the debate alive without any money changing hands.

Like most things in the US, reparations are a divisive issue, particularly between Democrats and Republicans. A project to create a national commission to study reparations has been stalled in Congress for years.

For Representative Byron Donalds, one of only five black Republicans in the House of Representatives, this simply “no” is an issue. Like his colleague Ralph Norman, from South Carolina, he is certain that the country “cannot afford” such a measure.

Ultimately, it is the California Democratic Legislature that will have the last word on whether or not there will be damages and in what amount. However, even before parliamentarians meet to discuss any proposal, the task force has already played a pioneering role in establishing a concrete amount in a delicate and, for some, abstract subject.

It was the first time that a US state legislature had attempted to craft a plan to address and potentially compensate for historic and systemic discrimination against its black citizens.

So far, only a handful of municipalities across the country have committed to some form of reparations for slavery. They range from a $25,000 housing subsidy for long-time black residents of Evanston, Illinois, to a $10 million project budget in Providence, Rhode Island. San Francisco and Chicago are also debating budgets to fund some kind of financial compensation.

Evolve in the national debate or reignite it

One motivation for reparations is the “racial wealth gap”: statistics have consistently shown that the median income of whites is ten times that of blacks. Among black Americans, 44% own their own home – the classic means of accumulating and transmitting intergenerational wealth – against 72% of whites.

A recent study directly links this glaring inequality to slavery: “The main reason for this wide and enduring disparity between black and white Americans can be traced back to conditions surrounding the Civil War,” concluded the independent think tank National Bureau of Economic Research.

For example; white settlers were often given land upon arrival in America. But when slaves were finally released into a society they had helped to build, they were denied the means to acquire possessions of their own.

The initial promise of “40 acres and a mule” – a brief Civil War relic – proved an elusive dream for black families. Not only did white Americans have a head start: their racism left very little room for black economic growth.

Reparations for slavery and discrimination are on the verge of becoming a grassroots movement in the United States. The question is whether they will advance the national debate or reignite it.

