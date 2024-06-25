According to the criteria of

The boy’s name is Caleb Adams and he is 46 years old. Along with a group of 18 members of an open water swimming group, she was swimming in Del Mar and there starred in a brutal fight with a shark that bit him several times: He revealed that he was saved because he punched him in the mouth.

“I struggled with the animal for a few seconds. The second time I hit the animal and felt softer tissue. I’m going to speculate that that was inside the shark’s mouth.. I had several cuts on my hand and wrist,” he explained, speaking to the correspondent of NBCNews Gadi Schwartz.

In addition, one of his fellow swimmers said he heard Adams start asking for help. shouting two words: “help” and “shark”, as well as another of them clarified that when they arrived at the scene the predator was no longer there, but that He saw how the victim “punched the aquatic animal in the face”. He also attested that his fang marks were on Adams’ hand.

Man being attacked by two sharks Photo:iStock Share

Recommendations to avoid shark attacks in California

Through an official statement that was reproduced by NBCNews, From Ciudad Del Mar they detailed the instructions to follow for swimmers that transit the waters of the region in order to prevent shark attacks like the one that happened to Caleb Adams: “Remember to always swim with a partner in supervised areas. Del Mar lifeguard hours are 9 AM to 8 PM,” they wrote.

For its part, They provided information on Adams’ health status, who was discharged on June 6. They said that He suffered injuries to his torso, left arm and handdue to the fact that it took place 100 meters from the coast of the Beach Safety Center.

They also explained that according to the established guidelines, the lifeguards who acted at the time began a 48-hour ocean closure for swimming and surfing along a three-kilometer stretch in the region.