The state of California filed a lawsuit in San Francisco Superior Court on Friday (15) against the world’s five largest oil companies and an industrial group, alleging that they “caused millions of dollars in damage” and “deceived people for decades by minimizing the real damage caused by fossil fuels to the environment”.

According to the newspaper The New York Times, other similar cases are already filed in other American states. One of the main accusations refers to “decades of misinformation” on the part of oil companies.

“The accused parties intentionally minimized the risks that fossil fuels pose to the population, even though they knew that their products could cause significant global warming”, says an excerpt from the indictment, consulted by the newspaper.

The author further stated that “misinformation caused a delay in society’s response to environmental issues, which resulted in enormous costs for people, properties and natural resources”.

According to the California government, “by downplaying the scientific consensus on climate change and emphasizing uncertainty, the defendants hoped to delay any regulatory action that could reduce or control gas emissions, thereby threatening industry profits,” the document says.

In the process, it is proposed to create a fund to “address future damages” due to the contribution of oil companies to extreme events in the region, such as forest fires and floods that hit the American state.

The agency AFPa spokeswoman for one of the defendant companies said that “this is an ongoing and coordinated campaign to stop politicized and meritless lawsuits against a critical American industry and its workers.”

According to her, the initiative “is nothing more than a distraction from important national conversations and a huge waste of California taxpayers’ resources,” she said.

Activists and politicians celebrate measure

The president of the NGO Center for Climate Integrity, Richard Wiles, said that “the measure is an unmistakable sign that the wave of climate lawsuits against Big Oil will continue to grow and that the days of these polluters escaping accountability for their lies are over. counted”, he stated, through a public statement.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also celebrated the opening of the process. “For more than 50 years, Big Oil has been lying to us, covering up the fact that they have long known how dangerous the fossil fuels they produce are to our planet,” he said.