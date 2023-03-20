Bill would protect healthcare professionals who send medication to patients where the procedure may be illegal

The state of California, in the United States, is studying a bill that would protect health professionals from being prosecuted or punished for sending abortion pills to patients in other states, where the procedure may be illegal. The text was presented to the local Senate by the Democratic senator Nancy Skinner on Thursday (16.Mar.2023). read here in full (642 KB, in English).

The legislation, however, would not require California to extradite doctors who already face charges in other states for providing the medication. Nor would it protect California doctors who leave the state to perform procedures or care, or patients who receive the drug out of state.

If approved and sanctioned, the project would allow professionals to prosecute people who interfere or impede the activity.

In addition to contraceptive pills, the proposal also deals with medication for gender-affirming care – such as hormones, used by transgender people in their transition processes.

In practice, people who have traveled to or resided in Texas can be prescribed medication for abortion or contraception by a California physician. Just as a state-based pharmacy could ship the drug to Texas, and both the practitioner and the pharmacy would receive protections, as long as they were in California, against criminal and civil actions brought in Texas.

The proposal comes in California at a time when several US states have sought to increase restrictions on abortion pills and gender transition treatments.

Since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which federally protected abortion in the US, 13 states have now instituted bans on the practice.

The bill has raised discussions with opposition from other states, who claim that the text goes beyond the limits of legislation in California, which would be trying to legislate in other states.

In addition, 20 US attorneys general threatened the pharmaceuticals Walgreens It is CVS with legal consequences if they distributed abortion pills in some states. Therefore, Walgreens suspended, in general, the dispensation of the pills. That decision caused California to terminate a $54 million contract that the state had with the chain.