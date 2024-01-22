California's largest public university system has been on strike since Monday. Some 29,000 California State University faculty members this week began one of the largest academic protests in the United States. The group, made up of teachers, tutors, counselors, librarians and sports coaches, demand an improvement in their conditions, including an annual salary increase of 12%. The demonstration has disrupted the dynamics of the first day of classes of the spring semester. It is the first time that a strike has been called in the entire extensive educational complex, the largest public system in the country, made up of 23 centers and 450,000 students.

The strike will last all this week. The demonstration was called after there was no agreement between the academics and the university authorities, who had put on the table a 5% annual increase in staff salaries for the collective contract, which concludes its three-year validity next June. . Negotiations began in May and have continued for several months without the California Faculty Association (CAF), the organization that called for the strike, giving in to the proposal.

December left some signs that the labor conflict could escalate in 2024. Last month, workers walked away from their responsibilities for a day at four of the system's campuses in Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Francisco, which are home to about 105,000 students. . It was the last show of pressure before raising the conflict to the state level. “During this time, from January 22 to 26, workers will be protected regardless of immigration status, classification or type of employment, we are legally protected by California laws,” explained Molly Talcott, professor of Sociology at Cal State. Los Angeles and member of CAF.

“We live in a constant struggle to make ends meet,” Dirk Horn, a political science professor, told Cal Matters. The professor explained to the local media that some days he must drive about 130 kilometers to go to three different campuses in the system and teach classes. His annual salary is $64,000 (57,000 euros), an amount that is becoming increasingly difficult for him to live on due to inflationary pressures and the relentless rise in living costs in California. Horn claims that there are months where he must supplement his income from being an Uber driver. “You shouldn't look for outside jobs. I should be able to pay my bills and bills with what is essentially my full-time job,” he noted.

On average, system teacher salaries range from $64,000 to $122,000. The university claims that since 2007 it has increased income by 20% for employees at the bottom of the pyramid. The union, on the other hand, argues that the increases have been much more pronounced at the top of the system, where chancellors and campus presidents have seen up to 40% more in their checks, bringing the average salary to $400,000.

Mildred García, the system's rector, whose salary exceeds one million dollars, assured on Friday that the strike will not cause the closure of any of the 24 campuses. There are also, at the moment, no intentions to extend the duration of the school semester to make up for the suspension of some classes that will occur during the week. The educational organization assures that the union's request for a 12% increase in salaries translates into 312 million dollars by 2024. This figure would rise to 380 million if other demands raised by CAF are added, such as the increase in life insurance and the minimum salary for teachers. The amount, authorities say, easily exceeds the 227 million that Cal State received for 2023 from the state Congress. California's budget, which finances the academic system, is marked by a deficit of $30 billion annually.

In early December, the university issued a statement announcing the offers made to academic staff. These included an increase from six to eight weeks of parental leave, some support dedicated to academic staff that helps reduce the workload of staff teachers, days of absence for personal crises, as well as modifications to campuses such as gender-neutral bathrooms, lactation rooms and parking spaces. An independent body suggests the annual increase for employees should be around 7%, but union leaders considered this too low.

The conflict at Cal State will evolve in the coming weeks. It is a new chapter of labor tensions in California and its high costs of living. At the end of 2022, thousands of academics from the other large state system, the University of California, one of the institutions that produces the most knowledge in the country, called a strike to raise the income of its most vulnerable professors and researchers. In March 2023, the second largest school district in the United States protested for improvements. That demonstration, like this Monday's, was flooded thanks to the heavy rains recorded in Los Angeles.