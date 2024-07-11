With a few hours to go before the start of the California State Fair, USAwhich takes place in the city ​​of sacramento each year, below is how You can save a few dollars on the price of ticketswhich varies by category.

The state fair will begin tomorrow in Sacramento, within the state of Californiawhich will run until Sunday, July 28 and, as every year, will function as a Meeting point for families and citizens to carry out different outdoor activities within the wide range of attractions that the region has.

Regular ticket prices are US$16 for adults, US$12 for people sixty-two years of age or older, US$10 for youth ages five to twelve, and free for children under four, but at buy tickets in advanceyou can get a US$2 discount, so The price list is as follows::

Adults: US$14

Seniors (sixty-two years or older): US$10

Youth ages five to twelve: US$8

Children under four years old: free

Depending on the attractions, the Fast passes cost between US$10 and US$15but there is the alternative of purchasing unlimited travel bracelets if you want to enter all the attractions. Bracelets cost US$39 for Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdayswhile the Price is US$44 for Fridays and weekends.

Adult admission to the California State Fair is $16. Photo:iStock/Getty Images Share

California State Fair Savings Packages

Another alternative available for those who want to enjoy the attractions of the California State Fair at a reasonable price is Purchase packages and season passesthat They have the following value according to the category: