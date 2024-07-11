According to the criteria of
Regular ticket prices are US$16 for adults, US$12 for people sixty-two years of age or older, US$10 for youth ages five to twelve, and free for children under four, but at buy tickets in advanceyou can get a US$2 discount, so The price list is as follows::
- Adults: US$14
- Seniors (sixty-two years or older): US$10
- Youth ages five to twelve: US$8
- Children under four years old: free
Depending on the attractions, the Fast passes cost between US$10 and US$15but there is the alternative of purchasing unlimited travel bracelets if you want to enter all the attractions. Bracelets cost US$39 for Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdayswhile the Price is US$44 for Fridays and weekends.
California State Fair Savings Packages
Another alternative available for those who want to enjoy the attractions of the California State Fair at a reasonable price is Purchase packages and season passesthat They have the following value according to the category:
- Fun Pack: For $54.49, purchase four one-day general admission tickets, four ride tickets, and one parking pass
- State Fair Season Pass: For $39.49 you get daily admission to the fair
- Blue Ribbon Season Pass: For $49.49, you get daily admission to the fair, unlimited monorail rides, and a seat at the horse races
