The gaze of the United States has focused on California. The Supreme Court’s conservative majority removed affirmative action from college campuses. Legal experts believe that the future of the nation’s educational institutions will closely resemble the day-to-day life of state universities, which voted 27 years ago against making race a factor in determining admission to public higher education. . In California, the decision adopted by the togados will impact private centers such as Stanford, USC (University of Southern California) and Pomona.

“Affirmative action was not a real answer to the endemic problems of why the educational system excludes,” says Raquel Aldana, a law professor at the University of California at Davis. The decision of the Supreme Court judges, after eight years of trial, took few by surprise in the State. The ruling was the culmination of a decades-long effort to abolish it. The subject is well known at the school where Aldana teaches. In 1973, a 32-year-old engineer sued the university for “reverse discrimination” after being rejected two years in a row by medical school, despite scoring higher than previous applicants.

The engineer, Allan Bakke, who is white, had impressive merits, one of the words that resurfaces frequently in the affirmative action debate. He had been in the Navy and was working in a NASA laboratory when he set out to start his studies to become a doctor. Bakke sued him arguing that he would have been able to get into the school if Davis did not reserve 16 of his 100 slots for candidates from racial minorities. The Supreme Court agreed with him in 1978 and Bakke entered the university at the age of 38. In 1982 he qualified as an anesthesiologist. He never spoke publicly about the case that opened the doors for Davis.

That decision was a blow to the quota system and prohibited race from being the final or exclusive factor for entering education. It became a precedent to take into account in the delicate social fabric of a diverse country. Positive discrimination was part of that mosaic, an “imperfect tool,” as Aldana calls it, to change an unfair system. The Republican and conservative sectors have since intensified their offensive to erase the tool.

“Latinos are really the primary target behind the affirmative action crackdown,” says attorney Thomas Saenz, a Yale graduating with highest honors. “And that is because we are a population that is growing, so we are perceived as a threat, while the Afro-American increases in smaller proportions,” adds the president of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (MALDEF).

Positive discrimination faced its final campaign in California in 1996. This was championed by Ward Connerly, a construction businessman who was part of the governing body of the University of California, an institution founded in the mid-19th century that today has more than 280,000 students on nine state campuses. Connerly was the spitting image of the American dream. A success story despite being born into the most extreme poverty in Louisiana and being orphaned at the age of four. His success in business underscored his message: that the tools to correct racial injustice did more harm than racism itself. In his biography there is an important fact. Connerly was a close friend of Pete Wilson, the influential Republican governor, who was instrumental in turning the party over to the cause, which needed a million signatures to become a referendum.

With 55% of the votes, California buried affirmative action in the fall of that year. Since then, Proposition 209 eliminated the possibility of skin color or ethnicity being a factor in hiring. The measure affected the entire public service, from government offices to the education system at all levels, including the prestigious Berkeley, UCLA and Cal State network. 76% of the Latino population voted against the proposal, but its power in the electorate was less than the 27% it represents today.

The universities had to carry out several changes to become diverse institutions. What has helped the cause the most is the composition of the State. More than half of the students who graduate from high school are Latino. Seven out of ten of these continue their higher education path at technical schools, which offer two-year programs. Only 5 or 6% of the group reaches elite universities, despite being 40% of the entity’s population. “Are you going to tell me that this is racial justice? Is not sufficient. We can say that the University of California has diversity because it educates very few [el 8% de los estudiantes del Estado], but in real numbers we have representation problems”, says Raquel Aldana. The same disparity in the educational system is present in Texas, where Latinos are 40% of the population and 20% at the University of Texas.

The campuses of the University of California have become, in these almost three decades, a laboratory for experimentation that today has an Asian majority (32%), 22.5% Latinos and 22.2% whites. 4.5% of the student body is black. Investment in diversity programs, according to some experts, reaches 500 million dollars. The entrance contests have been modified, a hoop through which some 60,000 applicants pass each year and only about 2,000 remain.

Elimination of standardization

The most important centers in the State, in a decision that intends to set a trend, have eliminated the standardization tests, considering that they are indicators of reading comprehension and mathematical skills, but that they say little about the ability to solve problems or the creativity of the applicants. UC has gradually phased them out completely by 2025. It will focus instead on 12 points for admissions. These go beyond the grades obtained, but include “special talents” for the visual arts, interest in other cultures, involvement in community activities, and even locating your home in a region that has mobility problems.

Recently, the country’s educational institutions have begun to unsubscribe from the popular ranking of universities prepared by the publication US News & World Report, which only last year was consulted by 35 million people. The centers consider these lists arbitrary, which have the possibility of altering the priorities of the applicants. At least 14 law and medical schools, including Yale, Columbia, Harvard, Stanford, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Saenz and other experts believe that there are still several obstacles to overcome. The MALDEF president believes that one of these is the weighted GPA, an average of the grades that takes into account extracurricular activities or private classes. “They have a significant bias, and yet they are central pieces in the admissions process, just like the recommendations of tutors and professors, which can have unconscious biases,” he adds.

Saenz and his organization led a campaign to repeal Proposition 209 in 2020. His initiative, Proposition 16, gained support and raised $20 million. It has been the only one of three that has managed to become a referendum. In November of that year, 57% of California voters favored continuing with 209. Saenz explains that the failure was due to multiple factors. The main one was the lack of time caused by the pandemic to explain to the electorate the benefits of diversity measures. “At that point, after 24 years without it, most voters had no experience with affirmative action in their adult lives,” he notes. The Latino population, according to the polls, was divided.

The Supreme Court’s sentence will change little the life of the public universities in California, which has 40 million inhabitants. And according to Saenz, they also perpetuate one of the great fallacies of higher education. “There is a belief that our admissions system is based on merit. It is not. Many of the criteria that are perceived as neutral are not neutral in practice, as they do not identify those who have the best chance of succeeding in college or beyond. That myth is the one we are fighting against,” says the lawyer.