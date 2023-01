How did you feel about the content of this article?

Tulare Police (California, USA) at the crime scene | Photo: Tulare Police Department/Handout

A shooting that took place early on Monday (16) in the town of Goshen, located in Tulare County, California, left six dead, including a 17-year-old mother and her six-month-old baby, local authorities said.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place around 3:30 am (12:30 am local time) at 6800 Harvest Road, an address that was searched last week during a drug trafficking operation.

The agents found two people dead at the door of the house, another in the immediate vicinity and three more in an area close to this city of just six thousand inhabitants, located in the center of the state of California.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux spoke to reporters and said the victims included a 17-year-old mother and her six-month-old baby.

Authorities went to the house after receiving an emergency call from one of the neighbors, warning of the possible presence of an active shooter, due to the large number of shots that were heard.

For now, the hypothesis that this is an isolated event has been discarded and a fight between gangs is pointed out as the main reason.

The investigation remains open as the Tulare Sheriff’s Office, which has been asked to collaborate with any neighbors with information about the case, continues its search for two suspects.