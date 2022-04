The shooting occurred around 2:00 a.m. local time in downtown Sacramento.| Photo: Playback/Twitter/Luke Cleary

A shooting in the early hours of Sunday (3) left at least six dead and nine injured in Sacramento, California. The information was released by the city police department on Twitter.

The shootings took place around 2:00 am local time (6:00 am Brasília time) in the city center, near the Golden 1 Center, the scene of major concerts and the Sacramento Kings basketball team matches. The information from the local ABC News affiliate was confirmed by Reuters.

Police also reported the closing of blocks near the site, but details about the shooting and the identity of the victims were not released. Videos posted on social media show confusion, gunshots and people running in the street.