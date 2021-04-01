Four people, including a child, they died on Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at an office building in the city of Orange, south of Los Angeles, police said.

This shooting comes after two similar attacks that have killed a total of 18 in the United States and have fueled the debate about the proliferation of weapons in the country.

The attacker, whose motivations are unknown at the moment, was also shot after the intervention of the police and is in critical condition, according to the police officer, Jennifer Amat. The police are trying to clarify whether he was injured during the shooting with the police or whether he caused the injuries himself.

Investigators at the crime scene. Photo: AP

For now, there are no details about the fatalities of the attack, but it is known that a fifth person, a woman, is seriously injured.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. on the top floor of a small office building. In it are the offices of an insurance company, a financial consultancy and a phone repair shop, said a local news outlet.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the police officers arrived at the scene, were shot and responded.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. on the top floor of a small office building. Photo: AP

“We have not had a similar incident in Orange since 1997Jennifer Amata stressed, referring to a shooting that left four dead.

“It’s horrible, heartbreaking,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom.

On March 22, a person killed ten people in a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, days after a man murdered eight people in Asian massage parlors in Atlanta, Georgia.

