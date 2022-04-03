Home page world

Of: Jennifer Lanzinger

Several people are said to have died in gunshots in California. (Iconic image) © imago/Sabine Gudath

At least six people are said to have died in an attack in Sacramento, California, USA, and numerous people were injured. The perpetrator has not yet been caught.

Update from April 3, 2:45 p.m.: As ABC reports, the number of people hit in the attack is currently estimated at 15. The local police have so far confirmed nine injuries and six fatalities. The police have therefore said that the city center should be avoided for the time being, so the shooter could not be caught. The background to the fact is still unclear, what is happening on site is still unclear.

As reported by American media, the attack is said to have happened around 2 a.m. (local time) in front of a restaurant in the city center. Accordingly, witnesses are said to have seen a man with a gun, who shot out of a car.

Original message: Sacramento – Several people are said to have died in an incident in the city of Sacramento, California. As the police reported early Sunday morning (local time), there are said to be at least six fatalities. Nine other people are said to have been hit and injured by bullets.

The police called on people to avoid the affected area in the city center. Further details were not initially known. Just over a month ago, a man shot and killed at least four people in a Sacramento church and then killed himself.