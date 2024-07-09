According to the criteria of

Sergio Gomez lives in the county of The Angels and spent this amount to cover needs a family of 8 members. In the post, she explained: “This is what is needed to feed six children for a week and a half.” Among the purchases were basic products, such as meat, vegetables and some frozen foods.

In detail, there are a lot of frozen foodsuch as chicken soup meatballs at US$3.49 each, a margarita pizza at US$4.79 each, or chicken and cheese tamales at US$3.99 each.

On the other hand, The most expensive products on that list were frozen beef ribs at US$13.33; breaded chicken tenderloins at US$8.99 or a rib steak for US$7.27. Finally, there are fruits and vegetables such as strawberries at US$4.49 (500 g), or a bag of four avocados for US$4.99.

Users’ comments about the supermarket in California



Because the video went viral, A flood of comments was unleashed on the Instagram post by Sergio Gómez. The user who had the most approvals was the first one who recommended him next time buy at costcowhich has larger products unlike the store you chose.

Others were more cruel and They questioned the decision to have six childrencalling it a “mistake” and not to “complain.” Then, another person recommended it to you: “You could buy real ingredients and then cook.” Finally, a few few They assured that the price was fine for a family of 8.