According to the information shared in the offer, the person who obtains the job will work under the supervision of the Director of Educational Development, planning and facilitating Spanish instruction sessions for beginners. With a part-time work modality, The responsibilities of the job are as follows:
- Meet periodically with the Director of Educational Development
- Plan and facilitate Spanish instruction sessions for beginners in groups and/or individually
- Help students develop appropriate study skills and complete assignments and projects
- Explore topics of interest to the student
- Maintain constant communication with the Director of Educational Development
- Implement appropriate academic and social behaviors
In the offer, the institution clarifies that The employee who obtains the position will have to perform other tasks that are assigned to him.so the responsibilities may be more than those stated above.
Requirements to apply for work in California
In the event that you wish to apply for a job in California, the institution clarifies that the candidate must fit the ideal profile, so You must meet the following requirements:
- Ability to work with students of diverse ethnic backgrounds, academic profiles and skill levels
- Possess good interpersonal and organizational skills
- Demonstrate responsibility, desire to help others, discretion and flexibility
- Have knowledge of academic content and skills
- Ability to apply knowledge and tools to help students access the material
- Ability to collect and analyze data to drive future instruction
- Ability to work independently applying critical thinking and problem solving skills to diverse situations
Below in the offer published on the page mentioned above, the institution also clarifies that the employee must have Extensive experience teaching and/or tutoring in Spanish and be able to provide proof of vaccination.
