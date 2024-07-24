An important educational institution posted a job offer for the position of Spanish instructor in the state of CaliforniaWest of USAwith the possibility of perceiving a salary of up to US$70 per hour of workfor which you must meet certain requirements.

Vacancy available for Spanish instructors a day ago, with a salary offered between US$50 and US$70 per hour of work. Through the renowned job search platform SimplyHired, the institution Concorde Education, based in the city of Los Angeles, launched a a day ago, with

According to the information shared in the offer, the person who obtains the job will work under the supervision of the Director of Educational Development, planning and facilitating Spanish instruction sessions for beginners. With a part-time work modality, The responsibilities of the job are as follows:

Meet periodically with the Director of Educational Development

Plan and facilitate Spanish instruction sessions for beginners in groups and/or individually

Help students develop appropriate study skills and complete assignments and projects

Explore topics of interest to the student

Maintain constant communication with the Director of Educational Development

Implement appropriate academic and social behaviors

In the offer, the institution clarifies that The employee who obtains the position will have to perform other tasks that are assigned to him.so the responsibilities may be more than those stated above.

Requirements to apply for work in California

In the event that you wish to apply for a job in California, the institution clarifies that the candidate must fit the ideal profile, so You must meet the following requirements:

Ability to work with students of diverse ethnic backgrounds, academic profiles and skill levels

Possess good interpersonal and organizational skills

Demonstrate responsibility, desire to help others, discretion and flexibility

Have knowledge of academic content and skills

Ability to apply knowledge and tools to help students access the material

Ability to collect and analyze data to drive future instruction

Ability to work independently applying critical thinking and problem solving skills to diverse situations

Below in the offer published on the page mentioned above, the institution also clarifies that the employee must have Extensive experience teaching and/or tutoring in Spanish and be able to provide proof of vaccination.