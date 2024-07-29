Recently, Taste Atlas released the list of what it considered to be the best the best tacos in the whole world and California’s first place got it this A place with a relaxed and informal atmosphere in San Francisco.

This is a place where they have served and prepared for more than 50 years. the best tacos in the area. According to the restaurant’s official website, they offer a casual dining experience for everyone with Mexican foodincluding homemade bread. “Our commitment to authenticity and quality has made us a beloved spot among locals and visitors alike,” La Taquería states on its website.

The menu at La Taqueria, the best place to enjoy Mexican food in California



This restaurant claims that its menu is a vibrant celebration of traditional Mexican foodwhich they prepare with the freshest ingredients and a dedication to authenticity that can be tasted in every bite.

The taco options are vast, as you can order from those with grilled meat and typical Mexican carnitas to enjoy fresh seafood tacos with shrimp and fish. As well as their famous tacos al pastor and barbacoawhich are also made with handmade tortillas.

Each taco is accompanied and topped with the Homemade local salsa, chopped onions and fresh cilantroOn the other hand, to complement their famous tacos and main dishes, they offer a variety of drinks and side dishes that complement the flavors of their dishes.

In addition to the tacos that have led them to gain local fame and recognition in the media and social networks, you can also order Hearty burritos, cheese quesadillas, tortassalads, nachos and delicious enchiladas.