There are many Top restaurants to visit in the United States and try their delicious food, but there are so many that it is impossible to know each one of them. Even so, a specialized site on the subject, was in charge of making a list with the top 20 in the entire country, Among which one from California appears.

According to the site Bon Appetit, the Cuatro Reyes restaurant, which is located in San Francisco, It is the ninth best in the entire United Statesthanks to a great feature it presents. Instead of tables, customers sit at bars with direct views of the kitchens, where they can appreciate in great detail the preparation procedures of each meal.

In addition, The mentioned site valued the originality of the placeas it presents a menu in the style of a Japanese izakaya, in which small dishes are designed to be eaten with lots of drinks and all kinds of food arrive that leave customers more than satisfied.

The kitchen is run by chefs Franky Ho and Mike Longwho carve golden pigeons that evoke the scene that unfolds in so many of the restaurant windows in Chinatown, making sitting down to eat at this restaurant a unique experience.

The other California restaurant that’s in the top 20

San Francisco’s Cuatro Reyes isn’t the only California restaurant to rank among the top 20 in the United States according to the site. Bon Appetit: At number 17 is Popoca, which is located in the city of Oakland. and is under the kitchen of chef Anthony Salguero, who makes “fascinating” pupusas.

“The chef grinds the corn into dough balls, which he fills with seasonal vegetables and flattens on a cast iron griddle placed over a wood fire. They arrive at the table hot and melted, oozing with salty cheese and the flavour of smoke and sweet corn. It’s tempting to order another one before finishing the first one.”, they explain.