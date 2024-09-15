According to the criteria of
In addition, The mentioned site valued the originality of the placeas it presents a menu in the style of a Japanese izakaya, in which small dishes are designed to be eaten with lots of drinks and all kinds of food arrive that leave customers more than satisfied.
The kitchen is run by chefs Franky Ho and Mike Longwho carve golden pigeons that evoke the scene that unfolds in so many of the restaurant windows in Chinatown, making sitting down to eat at this restaurant a unique experience.
The other California restaurant that’s in the top 20
San Francisco’s Cuatro Reyes isn’t the only California restaurant to rank among the top 20 in the United States according to the site. Bon Appetit: At number 17 is Popoca, which is located in the city of Oakland. and is under the kitchen of chef Anthony Salguero, who makes “fascinating” pupusas.
“The chef grinds the corn into dough balls, which he fills with seasonal vegetables and flattens on a cast iron griddle placed over a wood fire. They arrive at the table hot and melted, oozing with salty cheese and the flavour of smoke and sweet corn. It’s tempting to order another one before finishing the first one.”, they explain.
