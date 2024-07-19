Gto win the lottery It doesn’t happen every day, but for those lucky ones, their life turns around from one moment to the next. This was the case of Edwin Castro, A young winner of the 2022 Powerball jackpotmaking US$2,000,000,000. However, that’s not all, the 31-year-old man from California He went viral again because of his new model girlfriend.

According to the criteria of

His new girlfriend is a 24-year-old bikini model named Payten Vincentand they were seen together for the first time during an event at Soho House, in Malibu, hosted by Giorgio Armani. She then began uploading more content to Instagram in different situations, confirming the romance with the millionaire.

The fact was revealed in the social networks of the modelwho has 125,000 followers, as Castro deleted all accounts in his name when he won the jackpot. He has reportedly spent the money on a $47 million Hollywood Hills mansion and a fleet of high-end cars.

On November 7, 2022, Castro purchased a Powerball ticket at Altadena, California. The jackpot was the largest in Powerball history. On February 14, 2023, the state lottery announced the Californian’s win, who received a one-time payment of US$997.6 million.

Powerball Lottery Has the Largest Jackpot in U.S. History Photo:iStock Share

How to play the Powerball lottery?



If you are feeling lucky, Like Edwin Castro, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 PM Eastern Time at Florida Lottery Headquarters, Powerball drawings are held.

Powerball tickets cost US$2 per play and with your purchase you must choose five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one more number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball.