A man with amputated legs and in a wheelchair was killed by police in Huntington Park in southern California. An incident that fuels controversy over the excessive use of force by the police. The circumstances that preceded the killing of 36-year-old African American Anthony Lowe – the American media report – are not clear, with the agents having already revised their version on several occasions. Lowe’s family demands that the officers be fired and charged with murder



00:36