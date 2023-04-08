The police of the California city of Yuba presented its latest addition yesterday. The bunny has the task of taking care of the mental and physical health of his colleagues. When a cop is stressed, it goes to Percy. Although the animal has not been part of the team for long, the results are amazingly positive, says Michelle Brazil of the California police. “I love how soft he is. I think that’s what I like the most. Being able to hold him, pet him and take a step back from the situation is essential,” she tells ABC News 4.