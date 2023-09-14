The California State Assembly passed a bill Friday requiring judges in child custody cases to consider whether a parent has affirmed a child’s “gender transition,” making it “gender affirming.” an integral part of a child’s “health, safety and welfare” under state law.

Democratic lawmakers’ bill, AB 957, passed the Assembly by a vote of 57-16, with bipartisan votes.

The California Senate approved the bill on Wednesday (06), 30-9, also including votes from Republicans.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, is expected to sign the bill. Under the bill, parents who refuse to participate in the transgenderism process by pretending that their child is a different gender could be found guilty of failing to provide for the “health, safety and well-being” of their child, and therefore , losing custody to the other parent or the state.

Rep. Lori Wilson, a Suisun City Democrat whose son identifies as transgender, wrote the bill and introduced it on Feb. 14. State Senator Scott Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco, co-authored the measure.

Wiener amended the bill on June 6, changing it to require a judge to consider whether a child with gender dysphoria was being “affirmed” by a parent to make “gender affirmation” an essential need for a child in California.

“Gender affirmation” is not defined or explained in AB 957 or any other California law, which raises concerns about interpretation.

Susannah Luthi, who reports on California for the newspaper Washington Free Beacon, observed: “The bill makes no distinctions regarding the age of the child, how long the child has identified as transgender, or affirmation of social transition versus medical sex reassignment treatments.”

Greg Price, communications director for the State Freedom Caucus Network, reported Project author Wilson said: “Parents affirm their children. Typically, this happens when gender identity matches biological gender. But when this doesn’t happen, affirmation begins to wane…Our duty as parents is affirm our children.”

Businessman and California resident Elon Musk, who owns X/Twitter, and is the father of a child who claims to be transgender, responded by saying:

“This bill is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. What it really means is that if you disagree with the other parent about sterilizing your child, you will lose custody. Total madness!”

Threatening a child’s standard of “health, safety and welfare” under the California Family Code could carry penalties under the California Penal Code, leading parents, activists and lawmakers to speculate that the AB 957 bill could result in parents being accused of child abuse or neglect for not participating in a child’s transgenderism.

At a California Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on June 13, state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, warned parents to leave California if such legislation were passed.

“In recent years, we have placed government bureaucrats between parents, children and doctors when it comes to medical care — and now we have this, where if a parent doesn’t support the government’s ideology, [as crianças] they will be taken from their home,” Wilk said, adding, “If you love your children, you need to get away from California.”

The bill now heads to Newsom’s desk.

©2023 The Daily Signal. Published with permission. Original in English: California Passes Bill Requiring Parents to Affirm Kids’ Gender ‘Transitions’