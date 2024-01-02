California prepares for a week of challenging weather conditions, as two consecutive storms loom over the state, bringing with them heavy rain, snowfall and giant storm surge. This series of weather events comes after another round of high waves that hit California coasts, leaving warnings about bacteria levels on some beaches.

According to meteorological authorities, Strong storm surge warnings remain in effect, highlighting areas such as the Channel Islands Harbor, which experienced waves of up to 3.6 meters, and coastal areas such as Capitola, which already suffered flood damage. Although a temporary decrease in the intensity of the waves is expected, their return is forecast on January 7, keeping coastal communities on alert.

The storm system will also bring rain, which are expected to intensify overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. In addition, snow is expected in mountains with altitudes above 1,524 meters starting Thursday.

Pasadena could face adverse weather conditions, since there is a 20 percent chance of rain during the beginning of this week. In this region they recommend that residents prepare for possible rainfall and adjust their plans accordingly.

California: giant waves are expected on the coast and snowfall in mountainous areas

The previous storm generated impressive waves of up to 9 meters in Mavericks, near Half Moon Bay. This time, Channel Islands Harbor experienced 3.6 meter waves on Sunday, underscoring the magnitude of the marine events that accompany storms.

There is a bacteria warning in some coastal areas after the giant tides

Higher elevations, especially in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, they could receive between 10 and 20 centimeters of snow above 1,500 meters. Even at lower elevations, such as the Grapevine area, the potential for 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulation is anticipated, which could impact traffic in the region.

In addition to adverse weather conditions, Authorities have issued warnings about bacteria levels on some beachesurging residents and visitors to take precautions when enjoying California's coasts.

This weather event highlights the need for Californians to stay informed and take necessary steps to protect themselves from potential impacts, from storm surge to potential snow traffic disruptions.