In front of a Chase bank branch, on the bustling streets of La Puente, in the Californian city of Los Angeles, an entrepreneurial couple has captured the attention not only of their local community, but of the entire world through social platforms. . Alejandro Isabel and Daniela Benítez, owners of the fruit stand “El Ninja,” have become a viral sensation on TikTok thanks to their amazing skills in cutting fruits at astonishing speed..

More than a decade ago, Alejandro Isabel and Daniela Benítez left Mexico, their native country, to seek new opportunities in the United States, according to the story they provided to NBC. Armed with determination and a clear vision, they built their own business from scratch. They initially began their business journey in Whittier, but quickly identified a growing need for fruit stands in La Puente, marking their move to this strategic area.

During the pandemic, the creative couple decided to take a digital turn to their business. This is how the idea of ​​creating a TikTok account for “El Ninja” arose. It didn't take long for his account to take off, accumulating more than 1,200,000,000 followers fascinated by Isabel and Benítez's incredible skills to cut fruits with ninja precision. Live broadcasts have become a unique and entertaining experience, where their talent merges with the rich Mexican culture they transmit.

The Ninja promotes the rich Mexican culture, showing the importance of hard work and perseverance as pillars of success

An unexpected twist: from makeup to fruits

Daniela Benítez's story has an interesting twist. Before embarking on the fruit stand adventure, she gained recognition on TikTok by posting makeup tutorials. However, when he decided to integrate his fruit business into the platform, his success multiplied. Customers often mention that they discovered “The Ninja” stand thanks to TikTok, demonstrating the positive impact of social media on local businesses.

The success of “El Ninja” has not only transformed the lives of Isabel and Benítez, but has also allowed them to extend a helping hand to those in need. They have taken advantage of their position to help family members and other fruit vendors who were affected by the devastating fire on Highway 10. Their story shows how business success can translate into positive social impact.