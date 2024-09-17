As a measure aimed at protecting young people against adverse health effects, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a series of emergency regulations to ban certain products in the state.

Through a statement published on the governor’s office page, the intention of create stronger state protections intended to restrict hemp products containing THC. In his proposal, Newsom said the intention is to strengthen California’s ability to stop the sale of hemp products with intoxicating levels, which could end up in the hands of children.

The regulation, proposed by the California Department of Public Health, states that industrial hemp foods, beverages and dietary products intended for human consumption They must not have detectable THC or any other type of intoxicating cannabinoids.

In case the products contain such a compound, A minimum age for purchase will be established at 21 years old and, in addition, the number of hemp servings will be limited to five per package.

It should be remembered that California became the first state to allow the medicinal use of cannabis in 1996, and in 2016, its recreational use was also authorized. However, The cannabis industry is strictly regulated to ensure that businesses operate safely. and that products are labeled and approved before reaching consumers.

The problem is that Hemp manufacturers are circumventing the law by not making it clear that their products have detectable amounts of THC. For now the law is under review and will enter into force immediately after its approval by the Office of Administrative Law.

The reasons why California is pushing for emergency regulations against hemp products are linked to increasing health incidents caused by intoxicating levels of THC in beverages and food products.

Authorities noted that it is particularly important to prevent such products from reaching minors because can negatively affect your cognitive functions, memory and decision-making ability.