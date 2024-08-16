According to the criteria of
In this way, California citizens will be able to start storing their identification documents and driver’s licenses on mobile devices such as iPhones, Apple watches and Android devices, and according to the statement, Transportation Security Administration checkpoints (TSA) at airports, as well as certain businesses, They will accept identifications presented digitally.
However, the governor’s office warned that Citizens will still have to carry their physical identification cardsbut digital wallets will provide greater flexibility and accessibility to people. The initiative is an expansion of the Department of Motor Vehicles’ mobile driver’s license (MDL) program, which began in 2023.
When will the program go into effect in California?
Still There is no set date for the launch of the program. that will allow California citizens to use digital wallets to present their documents and driving licensesDMV Director Steve Gordon spoke about the agency’s work to facilitate citizen access to the program, which initially enabled 1,500,000 people.
“We continue to expand the availability and acceptance of digital licenses and ID cards, while We guarantee the highest level of privacy and security“Gordon said in an official message.
