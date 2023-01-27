California continues its path towards a complete reduction of polluting emissions on its territory. After the bills that would like to permanently exclude the circulation of internal combustion cars by 2035, another project would effectively abolish chrome plating. The aesthetic (but also technical) detail that enriches the appearance of vehicles and motorcycles could therefore be outlawed, making California the first place on earth to impose such a ban. If the proposal were to be applied, it would not require the disposal of the chrome already present and installed but would limit its manufacture. The production process would in fact have a great impact from an environmental point of view and equally for human health.

Strong impact

—

The chrome plating production process takes place through the use of hexavalent chromium, a chemical substance with a powerful oxidizing effect. Usually the component that must be “chromed” is immersed in a tank containing liquids to which an electric discharge is applied so that the hexavalent chromium adheres to the surface. Such conditions literally boil the tub producing fumes five hundred times more toxic than the emissions of a diesel engine. The consequences on human health can be very dangerous and include a higher probability of getting cancer. To this it must be added that approximately 9% of chrome operations are located approximately 305 meters from schools or around other sensitive locations (in the Los Angeles area). From these assumptions the decision to definitively abolish the use of hexavalent chromium from 2027 for aesthetic uses and from 2039 for industrial uses. This chemical element is in fact very present in other sectors as well but represents a component that is difficult to replace. Its use in the arms industry is recognized and other applications tested to date do not meet the requirements of the US Department of Defense.