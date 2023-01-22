Ten people were killed, and at least 10 others injured, in an assault rifle shooting last night in Monterey Park, a Los Angeles County town with a large Chinese community during New Year’s celebrations.

The perpetrator of the massacre it would be Asian, according to what was announced by the police chief of the dispute, Robert Luna, citing a “very preliminary” sketch.

After hours of escape the alleged killer could be barricaded in a van stopped in a parking lot in the city of Torrance. The state vehicle is surrounded, according to ABC News reports, by policemen and rapid intervention special forces units.

Yesterday the shooting began at 10.22 (local time) in a local nightclub, while the celebrations for the Chinese New Year were underway. The motivation for the gesture is not yet clear.

The owner of a nearby restaurant said three people entered his establishment and asked him to close the door.

A few hours later another “accident” occurred in the Alhambra, five kilometers from Monterey Park, but there were no casualties. Police are investigating whether there is a link to the Monterey Park shooting, CBS said. The second violent incident occurred at “Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio”, another Chinese venue.