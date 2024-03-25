The TikTok company announced a vacancy for the position of Spanish Language Manager (LATAM), offering an attractive salary ranging between US$137,244 and US$303,012 per year, which is equivalent to approximately US$25,000 per month. The position, located in San Jose, California, is part of TikTok's Content Design and Localization team, whose mission is to make the TikTok Shop product easy and enjoyable to use through clear and expressive UX writing.

The company, Known as the leading destination for short-form mobile video, is seeking a highly motivated and experienced localization professional to oversee and ensure product quality in Spanish for the Latin American region. The vacancy offers a series of benefits that are above average in the market.

Among the benefits offered by TikTok for this position These include paid parental leave, health savings account, accident and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, disability insurance, health insurance, flexible spending account, restricted stock units (RSU), paid time off, employee assistance program. employee, vision insurance, 401(k) match, paid sick time, among others.

Requirements to apply include complete command of the Spanish languagewith good cultural and linguistic perceptions, at least 7 years of work experience, including 3 years in translation and proofreading.

You should also have experience with CAT tools, transportation management systems, project management, and possess a bachelor's degree, preferably in Translation, Localization, Literary Studies or information technology (IT) related fields.

What activities will the Spanish Language Manager carry out for TikTok?

On the other hand, you will have to supervise localization tasks such as translation, proofreading, content creation and perform quality checks, manage linguistic assets, collaborate with internal and external teams, develop localization practices and processes, and report progress to stakeholders.

TikTok seeks to promote inclusion and value the unique skills of each employee, creating an inspiring environment. Photo:iStock Share

TikTok, by committing to inclusion and valuing the unique skills of each employee, seeks to contribute tol development of an efficient work environmentinspiring and that encourages creativity and joy, fundamental values ​​of the company.

Those interested in applying for this exciting job opportunity can find more information and details about the vacancy on the official TikTok pagewhich details the steps to follow to apply and be part of an innovative team committed to excellence in localization and content design for a global audience.