The company, Known as the leading destination for short-form mobile video, is seeking a highly motivated and experienced localization professional to oversee and ensure product quality in Spanish for the Latin American region. The vacancy offers a series of benefits that are above average in the market.
Among the benefits offered by TikTok for this position These include paid parental leave, health savings account, accident and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, disability insurance, health insurance, flexible spending account, restricted stock units (RSU), paid time off, employee assistance program. employee, vision insurance, 401(k) match, paid sick time, among others.
Requirements to apply include complete command of the Spanish languagewith good cultural and linguistic perceptions, at least 7 years of work experience, including 3 years in translation and proofreading.
You should also have experience with CAT tools, transportation management systems, project management, and possess a bachelor's degree, preferably in Translation, Localization, Literary Studies or information technology (IT) related fields.
What activities will the Spanish Language Manager carry out for TikTok?
On the other hand, you will have to supervise localization tasks such as translation, proofreading, content creation and perform quality checks, manage linguistic assets, collaborate with internal and external teams, develop localization practices and processes, and report progress to stakeholders.
TikTok, by committing to inclusion and valuing the unique skills of each employee, seeks to contribute tol development of an efficient work environmentinspiring and that encourages creativity and joy, fundamental values of the company.
Those interested in applying for this exciting job opportunity can find more information and details about the vacancy on the official TikTok pagewhich details the steps to follow to apply and be part of an innovative team committed to excellence in localization and content design for a global audience.
